Former MLA and TDP leader Beeda Masthan Rao joins YSRC

With the Masthan Rao shifting his loyalties to YSRC, the ruling party became more stronger in Kavali.

Published: 08th December 2019 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Beeda Masthan Rao (R) joins YSRC in the presence of Andhra CM Y Jagan Mohan Rao (L).

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Shifting of loyalties of Beeda Masthan Rao from TDP to YSR Congress is an advantage to the ruling party in the district, as he has a stronghold in coastal mandals in Kavali constituency, and also in border mandals of Prakasam district. Majority of his aides in Kavali constituency also shifted loyalties to the ruling party.

Beeda Masthan Rao is the elder brother of TDP district president and MLC Beeda Ravichandra. Masthan Rao had won from Kavali Assembly constituency in 2009 elections and lost the seat during 2014 elections to YSRC candidate Pratap Reddy.

The YSRC bagged 10 constituencies in the district and also swept two Parliamentary seats—Nellore and Tirupati. In 2014 general elections, YSR Congress bagged seven (Nellore city, rural, Sarvepalli, Atmakur, Gudur, Sullurpeta, Kavali) seats in the district along with Nellore Parliament seat.

Beeda Masthan Rao has been inactive in politics. Now, only a few leaders like Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and district leaders like Ravichandra, Ch Venkateswara Reddy and K Srinivasulu Reddy have been addressing the media. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu visited the district on October 14 and tried to instil confidence among the cadres.

With the Masthan Rao shifting his loyalties to YSRC, the ruling party became more stronger in Kavali.

