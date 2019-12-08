Two students drown in Andhra's Yeluru Canal

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a tragic incident, one student drowned, while another was rescued from Yeluru Canal in Anakapalle area on Saturday morning. The incident took place when they went to the canal to attend nature’s call. The deceased has been identified as D Nageswara Rao, a Class 10 student of AMA High School at Anakapalle.

According to the Anakapalle police, the two friends went to the school at 9.30 am and later to the canal. Nageswara Rao, who was near the Yeluru Canal slipped and drowned in the swirling waters. Immediately, Tarun, his friend, who tried to rescue him also drowned.