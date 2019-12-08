Vijayawada reunion: Bhavani's stepfamily demand DNA tests before handing her over to biological parents

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a new twist to the re-uniting of 19-year-old Kodipetla Bhavani with her biological parents after 15 years, the parents who raised her since she was four years on Sunday approached the Vijayawada police demanding that DNA tests be performed to ascertain that the couple from Cheepurupalle of Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh are the biological parents before handing over Bhavani to them.

Bhavani, who went missing while going to school along with her brother in Cheepurupalle when she was four, was found by Jaya, who also hails from Cheepurupalle and was brought to Vijayawada where she grew up. Bhavani was supporting Jaya's family doing odd-jobs and on Saturday she approached a city-based consultant Vamseedhar Batchu for a job as a domestic help in his house.

When Vamseedhar sought Aadhaar card and other details of Bhavani, the girl expressed her inability to produce them and narrated her tale. Vamseedhar took the help of Facebook to search for Bhavani's family members, who could recollect her brothers' names as Santosh and Gopi.

Bhavani told Vamseedhar that she used to go to school along with her brothers Santosh and Gopi. Vamseedhar's search in facebook turned the fate of Bhavani as he could narrow down on Santosh, who told them that his sister went missing when she was four.

Bhavani identified her parents when she was made to talk to them over a video call and all the family members -- parents Madhava Rao and Varalakshmi and brothers Santosh and Gopi -- landed in Vijayawada on Sunday morning.

As the tale was about to end with the re-union of Bhavani with her biological parents at the residence of Vamseedhar, Jaya landed in Patamata Police Station demanding that Bhavani be handed over to Madhava Rao and Varalakshmi only after it was ascertained that they are the biological parents of the girl. "We have no objection if Bhavani is handed over to her biological parents but we need to ascertain and get confirmation that they are the biological parents before Bhavani is given to them,'' Jaya's husband Jeevan said.

Madhava Rao, on the other hand, said that they have documentary proofs like ration card with Bhavani's photograph on it, to prove that the girl is their daughter. "We have adequate proofs to prove that that Bhavani is our daughter and will go legally to get her back,'' Madhava Rao said.

Police are counselling the biological and adopted parents of Bhavani to put a happy end to the tale. Senior officials said they will take a decision based on the outcome of the counselling being given to the two sides.