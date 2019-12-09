Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra CM Jagan applauds KCR for response to Hyderabad vet's rape-murder 

Referring to the case, Jagan said, "I felt very agonised and thought about how our police and government should respond if such an incident happens in our state. I am also a father of two daughters."

Published: 09th December 2019 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Applauding neighbouring Telangana's Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the police officers of that state for the manner in which they responded to deliver justice to the Hyderabad vet who was gang-raped and killed, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday also found fault with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) for coming running to investigate the encounter killings.

"Hats off to KCR garu and the police officers there for the manner in which they responded,'' Jagan said on the floor of the AP assembly. Jagan made these comments during the short discussion on women's safety and the Bill that his government would be bringing in to deliver speedy justice to women who are subjected to any kind of violence.

Referring to the case, Jagan said, "I felt very agonised and thought about how our police and government should respond if such an incident happens in our state. I am also a father of two daughters. If anything happens to them, as a father how shall I respond and what kind of punishment to the perpetrators give relief to me?'' he said. 

Stating that the encounter took place in unfortunate circumstances, Jagan found fault with the manner in which the NHRC responded to the encounter. "When a police officer kills a criminal in an encounter in a movie, audience will clap. The movie will be a big hit. But what is happening in real life when someone with guts gives such a punishment? The NHRC came rushing from Delhi and is questioning the police there,'' he said.

Mincing no words in saying that the present laws have failed to give relief to victims or their families, Jagan said that though the Nirbhaya Act mandates that justice be delivered within four months, the family members of Nirbhaya are still making rounds of the court even seven years after the gruesome crime. "In such a situation, every woman is expecting immediate justice. But that is not happening. No one wants or expects that the accused be shot to death on the spot. But when there is no immediate justice and there is no faith on delivery of justice even after making rounds of the courts for years, when an accused is shot down, people hail them (police officers) as heroes,'' he said.

When there is conclusive evidence, like in the Hyderabad case where video footage caught the accused red-handed, we need to explore how to deliver speedy justice, Jagan said.

ALSO READ: Telangana HC to hear PIL for probe into encounter of vet rape-murder accused on December 12

Stating that his government will be bringing in a revolutionary Bill in the assembly on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that investigation into such cases shall be completed in a week during which scientific evidence like DNA tests shall also be completed. "Within two weeks, trial should be completed. The entire investigation and trial should be completed within 21 working days and the accused should be given capital punishment. There should be speedy disposal and fear among people about getting capital punishment,'' he said.

Jagan said there is a need for setting up of courts in each and every district to deal exclusively with crimes against women and children.

Speaking on his government's initiatives to bring down crimes against women and girls, Jagan said they have started implementing 'zero FIR' and cracked the whip on permit rooms and belt shops in the state. "When a person consumes alcohol, he will lose control over his senses. When a group of individuals consumes alcohol together, the thought process of them might change and they might get evil intentions. That is why we have removed 43,000 belt shops,'' he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad encounter Hyderabad rape murder Hyd vet rape murder encounter
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Fire: Search for missing Bihar teenager ends in morgue
JNU students lathi-charged during protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Gallery
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. (Photo | AFP)
All you need to know about 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
As interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Sonia Gandhi: Check out some rare photos of the veteran Congress leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp