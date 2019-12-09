Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pakistani man falls in love with Indian woman, makes Kurnool his home, gets Aadhaar

According to the information given by the family members and local police, Gulzar Khan hails from Pakistan and went to Saudi in search of a job.

Published: 09th December 2019 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Gulzar Khan

Gulzar Khan (Photo | EPS)

By K Madhu Sudhakar
Express News Service

KURNOOL: It was a wrong number dialled by Dowlatha Bee that changed her fate. A widow with a son from the remote Gadivemula village in Kurnool district, her fate changed with the phone call that she made went to Gulzar Khan, a Pakistani national, who was allegedly staying in Mumbai illegally at that time.

Love blossomed between them and they were happily married till Gulzar Khan planned to move to Pakistan with her and five children. Gulzar Khan’s frequent calls to his family in Pakistan drew the suspicion of the intelligence sleuths and found himself in prison after his arrest by the Hyderabad police.

According to the information given by the family members and local police, Gulzar Khan hails from Pakistan and went to Saudi in search of a job. Around 2009, he was arrested by the police there as he failed to produce proper documents.

He reportedly claimed that he was from Haridwar in India and provided fake documents to prove his claim. According to the family members, he landed in Mumbai in 2009 after his deportation to India by Saudi authorities.

While he was working as a painter in Mumbai, Dowlatha Bee’s call to somebody else, reached him. The duo, however, continued to keep in touch and love blossomed between them. It is learnt that when Gulzar told Dowlatha Bee that he hailed from Punjab, the latter misunderstood that he meant that he was from Indian side of Punjab.

In 2011, Gulzar Khan came to Kurnool and met Dowlatha Bee, who is now 51, and proposed to her. Her family members, who agreed to the proposal, even reportedly approached the local police seeking their help to find out the credential of Gulzar as he was from a far off place. After taking the opinion of the police, they went ahead with the marriage.

The couple have four children and Dowlatha Bee’s child from her first marriage  is also living with them. Gulzar worked as a painter and daily-wager while she was an ayah at a private school in the village. Gulzar also managed to get Aadhar card and other documents including passport on the strength of his residence in Gadivemula on November 29, 2019.

As their life was moving smoothly, he reportedly came into contact with his family members back home in Pakistan and he started frequently talking to them. He convinced his family members that they would settle in his native village of Punjab in Pakistan.

On December 3, the entire family left for Hyderabad to complete some formalities related to their voyage to Pakistan when they were taken into custody by the police there on December 4. Sources said intelligence sleuths alerted the police after they found that calls were made to Pakistan from the phone number of Gulzar.

“It was only after police took him into custody that we came to know about the actual identity of Gulzar Khan,’’ Dowlatha Bee said adding her husband had no bad intentions and they still believe that he would take care of them, if he takes them to his place.

She wants that her husband be freed as he has not committed any crime. Police sources also maintained that there was no criminal cases against Gulzar Khan nor were his activities suspicious though he did not have proper documents to stay in the country.

Villagers said that recently Gulzar Khan brought an Android phone, and with the help of locals, he got WhatsApp and other social apps installed through which he used to make video calls to his family and introduced Dowltha Bee who also spoke with them.

Nandyal DSP Chidananda Reddy said they were not aware of the incident till Hyderabad police alerted them. “We are investigating how he managed to stay in Kurnool for such a long time. We will also find out how he managed to obtain a passport,’’ he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistani man gets Indian Aadhaar Gulzar Khan
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Fire: Search for missing Bihar teenager ends in morgue
JNU students lathi-charged during protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Gallery
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. (Photo | AFP)
All you need to know about 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
As interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Sonia Gandhi: Check out some rare photos of the veteran Congress leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp