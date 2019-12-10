Former BJP MP Gokaraju’s son, brothers join YSRC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Family members of former BJP MP from Narsapuram Gokaraju Gangaraju joined the ruling YSRC in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s residence in Tadepalli on Monday.

Those who joined the YSRC included Gangaraju’s son Venkata Kanaka Rangaraju, and his brothers Ramaraju and Venkata Narasimha Raju and their kin. Speaking on the occasion, Rangaraju said he was not feeling as a new member in the party as he was closely associated with the local politicians since his childhood.

“I will strive to strengthen the party and work with the local MLA and MP,’’ he said.