Vain attempt to loot merchant ship off Visakhapatnam coast

VISAKHAPATNAM: Some unidentified persons have made a vain attempt to loot Mv Dione, which was anchored in mid sea off Visakhapatnam coast. Though the incident happened one week ago, it came to light only on Sunday.

The ship, belonging to Seaspan Shipping Agency, was waiting at anchorage a few km away from the port in the North East direction for clearance from Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) authorities to tow it to the berth. Taking advantage, the miscreants approached the merchant vessel and tried to make good with the booty.

The Harbour police filed a case following a complaint lodged by representative belonging to shipping agency Unnikrshnan The police said miscreants, who reached the ship in a country boat, tried to climb the ship with the help of a rope. They said the rope used by the miscreants was not a weak one. It was the first one; no such incidents were reported in the recent past.

The captain of the merchant vessel, who spotted the miscreants, immediately alerted the port authorities. The port officials informed the Coast Guard, who dispatched the master Coast Guard ship to the spot. The miscreants fled the scene even before the Coast Guard ship approached the merchant vessel.

The police said their motive was not known immediately and they were trying to track the boat and its occupants. The hook of the rope was left by the miscreants, the police said. The case has been handed over to the crime police who are investigating. Full details will be known only after thorough investigation into it, the police sources said.