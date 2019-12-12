Kill me if my role in Vivekananda Reddy murder case is proved: BJP leader, Adinarayana Reddy

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Former minister and BJP leader C Adinarayana Reddy made it clear that he had nothing to do with the murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy and scotched the rumours that he was in hiding to escape being questioned by the SIT.

Addressing a press conference at Devagudi village in Jammalamadugu mandal on Wednesday, the former TDP minister said, “I have received notice today and I will appear before the SIT officials tomorrow,” he said.

He alleged that he was issued notice by the SIT as part of the government’s plan to harass him. He claimed that despite his family had faction background, he was the first politician in Rayalaseema to give the call for “faction vaddu- fashion muddu”.

The Jammalamadugu DSP called him up on December 6 when he was in Delhi and asked him when he could attend SIT questioning. He told the DSP that he would come to Jammalamadugu on December 9 or 10.

“When I wanted to know under what Section I was summoned by the SIT, the DSP said that all others were issued notices under Section 61 A, but I was served notice under Section 161 CrPC,” said the former minister. “Two SIs came and served me notices at around 8 am today. I was asked to attend before the SIT officials at 11 am. I told them that I could attend at 11 am on Thursday.”

Narayana Reddy said that he was in Vijayawada when the murder of Vivekananda Reddy had taken place on March 15. As soon as he got the news of the murder, he telephoned Viveka’s brother-in-law and consoled him, he said.

“When the YSRCP was in Opposition, it demanded a CBI probe. Now, the investigation of the case is going in a tardy manner,” he alleged. The former minister demanded that the investigation be handed over to the CBI.

“I am ready to end my life if my role is proved in the case. If my role is proved in the case, kill me in an encounter or hang me,” Adinarayana Reddy challenged.