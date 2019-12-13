Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh assembly passes School Education Regulatory Bill

Tabling the Bill, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said it aims to bring junior colleges under the ambit of the Monitoring Commission, headed by a retired High Court judge.

Andhra Pradesh assembly

Andhra Pradesh Assembly (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The State Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed the Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which aims at expanding the scope of regulating fee structure and improving education standards in private junior colleges, besides ensuring 25 per cent reservation to poor students. 

Tabling the Bill, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said it aims to bring junior colleges under the ambit of the Monitoring Commission, headed by a retired High Court judge. The Bill became necessary to check commercialisation in the education sector as private and corporate institutions have been charging huge amounts as fee in the name of coaching for EAMCET, IIT, NEET and other competitive exams, along with the regular courses. This adversely affects government schools and colleges, he said. 

“The Bill also specifies that 25 per cent of the seats should be given to poor students free of cost under the Right to Education Act. The Monitoring Commission will ensure this and violation of this clause will attract punitive action,” he added.According to the minister, the commission will maintain the standards of Intermediate education, regulate fee, ensure competence of teachers, monitor junior colleges and implement the provisions of the Right to Education Act, take punitive measures against defaulting junior colleges and regulate all the matters pertaining to Intermediate education. 

The Assembly has also passed two other bills by voice vote: Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institution and Endowments (Second Amendment ) Act 2019, which enables the review of the number of TTD board members. 
 

