Are you holding session to humiliate me or discuss issues, slams TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu

Taking strong exception to marshals obstructing him and his party members from entering the Assembly,  Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu described it as a dark day in democracy.

Opposition party leader Chandrababu Naidu during day 4 of Assembly session in Velagapudi on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Taking strong exception to marshals obstructing him and his party members from entering the Assembly,  Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu described it as a dark day in democracy.“Scared of media for publishing facts and the TDP for exposing the wrongdoings of the YSRC, the government is using marshals to suppress the voice of opposition,’’ he alleged.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Naidu alleged that the YSRC was deliberately poking fun at his 40 years of political experience and forced him to stand outside the gate of the Assembly.Demanding to know whether the Assembly session was being conducted to resolve the issues facing the people or to humiliate him, Naidu asserted that he was bearing humiliation and accusations for the sake of people. 

Accusing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of behaving like a maniac, Naidu sought to know whether the acts like attacking 650 persons, filing hundreds of SC/ST atrocity cases against TDP leaders, driving the former Speaker of the Assembly to commit suicide, demolition of Praja Vedika, painting government buildings, electricity poles, water tanks and even tombs in YSRC party colours were not a testimony to his weird deeds.

“The Assembly Speaker claims he is unbiased. But, he remains a mute spectator even as the ruling party leaders are humiliating and hurling abusive words at the members of the opposition party. The Speaker and ministers have become dummies as the Chief Minister is giving replies on their behalf,’’ he said.“When he was in Opposition, Jagan gave a call to shoot me, attack me with chappals and hang me. YSRC members carried placards and raised slogans in front of the Speaker, threw papers at him and even brought liquor bottles. Are we resorting to such acts?” 

