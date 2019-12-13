Home States Andhra Pradesh

Complete Navasakam survey on time: Andhra's Guntur MCC, Anuradha

Anuradha directed the nodal officers to complete the data entry, once those are collected through survey.

Published: 13th December 2019 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner C Anuradha.

Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner C Anuradha. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Municipal Corporation Commissioner C Anuradha directed officials to complete all the pending works under the YSR Navasakam programme with immediate effect. She conducted a review meeting with the nodal and special officers at the GMC’s Council Conference Hall on Thursday. She inquired about the details of the survey, ward-wise data entry and took the details of pending works under Navasakam programme from the officials concerned. 

Anuradha directed the nodal officers to complete the data entry, once those are collected through survey. She urged the officials to collect details of households and check changes in addresses, if any. “If the officials find any change in the addresses of the beneficiaries, then they should coordinate with other officials concerned to finish the survey on time,” she said.

She also asked the officials to collect full details related to ration cards, Aarogyasri, Kapu Nestam, pastors, tailors, Rajakulu and other particulars. Officials were also directed to give forms to the Education department to conduct inquiry about students’ eligibility for  Amma Vodi scheme.

