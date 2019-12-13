Home States Andhra Pradesh

SIT questions BJP leader C Adinarayana Reddy in Vivekananda Reddy case

Adinarayana Reddy mentioned that the YSRC had earlier filed a petition in the High Court, seeking CBI probe, but later its government appointed SIT to probe the case.

Published: 13th December 2019 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 08:17 AM

Adinarayana Reddy

Adinarayana Reddy. (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Former minister and BJP leader C Adinarayana Reddy appeared before the SIT probing the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, here on Thursday.The BJP leader was grilled for 30 minutes at the district training centre here. He was asked whether he had any information regarding the murder and if he personally knew TDP MLC Ravindranath Reddy, alias B.Tech Ravi, and Parameswar Reddy. The SIT reportedly asked him 30 questions related to the case.

Later, speaking to the media, Adinarayana Reddy mentioned that the YSRC had earlier filed a petition in the High Court, seeking CBI probe, but later its government appointed SIT to probe the case. He added that the Opposition parties were still demanding CBI probe into the issue.  

“CBI probe is imperative to bring out the facts behind the murder of Vivekananda Reddy... I can be killed in an encounter if I my role in the case is proved. I have answered all SIT questions and I have nothing to do with the murder case,” he added.

TAGS
Adinarayana Reddy YS Vivekananda Reddy murder Andhra Pradesh minister murder
