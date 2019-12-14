Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Disha Act will deter crime against women’

YSRC women lawmakers celebrate passage of Bill by cutting cake, ‘Ksheerabhishekam’ performed to CM’s portrait.

Published: 14th December 2019 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against women

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo| EPS/ Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM/TIRUPATI: The passage of Andhra Pradesh Disha Bill, 2019 in the State Assembly was widely welcomed by people from different walks of life. However, some people voiced concern about its effective implementation to ensure speedy justice to victims of sexual atrocities.
During the debate on the Bill in the Assembly on Friday, women members of both treasury benches and the Opposition welcomed the Disha Act and opined that tough laws would act as a deterrent to perpetrators of crime against women and children.

YSRC MLA KV Ushasri Charan described it as historic legislation and thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for enacting the Disha Act.  She said, “Delivery of justice within 21 days and capital punishment will create fear among perpetrators of crime against women. It will ensure safety of girls, besides enhancing their  self-confidence.”

Welcoming the new law, TDP legislator Adireddy Bhavani said Telugu Desam was committed to empowerment of women.

“Every father, irrespective of his social stature, fears while sending his daughters out in the wake of steep rise in atrocities against women and children. There is a need for tough laws like the Disha Act to ensure safety of women and children,” she opined.

AP State Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma, along with Home Minister M Sucharita and other women YSRC MLAs, cut the cake on the Assembly premises to express their happiness over the passage of the bill. Women and girl students performed ‘Ksheerabhishekam’ to the portrait of the Chief Minister in Anantapur,  expressing their gratitude to Jagan for bringing in new legislation to ensure safety of women and children.

In Tirupati, the new legislation evoked mixed reactions from people. Some people were overwhelmed with the passage of the bill, while others expressed their reservations about it.

E Gowthami, an MCJ final year student of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam underlined the need for effective implementation of the Act to achieve desired results. Emphasis should be laid on empowerment of women to check atrocities against them, she said.

T Gayatri, a BA (Psychology) final year student and Senior Under Officer (NCC) of SPW Degree College, said that the new Act should be implemented in such a way that the perpetrators of crime against women should be severely punished irrespective of their social status and political affiliation. Pending cases should also be brought under the purview of the Disha Act to ensure speedy justice to women victims, she said.  

V Mrudula, founding secretary of Sayodhya Home for Women in Need, said “Disha Act is nothing but a response to the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Telangana.”

In Visakhapatnam, NGOs welcomed the new legislation. “The new Act will ensure safety of women in the wake of steep rise in atrocities against them in the country in recent times,” said Padmavati, president of NGO Viswas. She hailed that Andhra Pradesh took the first step in the direction of ensuring speedy justice to victims of sexual offences.

Welcoming the enactment of new law to ensure safety of women and children, former Union energy secretary EAS Sarma said, “It is equally important to unshackle the police personnel who investigate such crimes from the political control and making them accountable to the judiciary.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Disha Act crime
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp