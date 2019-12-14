Minority leaders demand cancellation of CAB, NRC

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Hundreds of minority youth from across political parties participated in a rally, demanding withdrawal of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) at Narasaraopet in Guntur district on Friday.

They also staged a sit-in in front of Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu’s office at NGO Colony in Narasaraopet and submitted a representation to office staff. Several minority leaders objected to the NRC and CAB claiming it to be against the Indian Constitution. They alleged that the BJP-led Centre was trying to displace minorities forcefully from their country.

Further, the leaders conducted a rally up to the revenue divisional office and submitted representation to the officer. They also organised a human chain in front of the RDO office. Minority leaders Mastan Vali, Karimulla and others participated. Circle Inspectors (CIs) Billaluddin, Krishnaiah, Sub-Inspectors AV Brahmam, Rabbani Khan conducted bandobast for a peaceful rally.