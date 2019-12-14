YSRC has ensured transparency in governance, says Water Resources Minister Anil Kumar

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Claiming that the YSRC government ensured transparency in governance, Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav has asserted that it has saved more than `1,400 crore of public money through reverse tendering.

Levelling charges of large scale corruption in awarding contracts during the previous TDP regime, he said the YSRC government had initiated several measures to ensure transparency and promote accountability in the general administration.

Initiating a short discussion on ‘Transparency - Eradication of Corruption - Judicial Preview - Reverse Tendering’ in the Assembly on Friday, the minister said, “A leader should have guts, honesty and determination to fight against corruption. Our Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took a brave decision in this regard and his initiatives helped to save public money.”

Alleging that the previous government looted around `20,000 crore in Neeru - Chettu’ and thousands of crores of rupees in implementation of other schemes, he said the YSRC government is now setting the things right. The companies which got works by quoting 4 per cent excess amount in the previous government, are now filing bids quoting 15% to 20% less for execution of development works in reverse tendering, he said. Disputing the claims of the YSRC government, TDP MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu stated that it was not reverse tendering, but ‘reserve tendering’. He alleged that there was no transparency in reverse tendering and only the ruling YSRC leaders and their followers were participating in the process and getting contracts. The reverse tendering would delay completion of the development projects, besides escalating the cost, he said.