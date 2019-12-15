Home States Andhra Pradesh

Despite passage of Disha Act, Andhra Pradesh witnesses rise in rape and assault cases

In the first case that happened at Rajupalem village of Tripurantakam mandal in Prakasam district, a differently-abled women aged around 20 years was allegedly sexually assaulted on Friday late night.

Published: 15th December 2019 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 08:53 AM

Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/GUNTUR:  At least four cases of alleged molestation or sexual assaults on children and women were registered across the State since Friday, the day when the State Assembly passed the Disha Act to ensure speedy investigation, trial and punishment to rapists.

In the first case that happened at Rajupalem village of Tripurantakam mandal in Prakasam district, a differently-abled women aged around 20 years was allegedly sexually assaulted on Friday late night. The 24-year accused, A Karunakar Reddy, resides in the same village and works in a local restaurant as a waiter. 

Yerragondapalem police said the victim was sleeping outside the house while her parents were sleeping inside when the accused allegedly forced himself on her. As the victim cried for help, the parents rushed out of the house but the accused fled from there. 

As Karunakar Reddy resides in the same locality, the parents identified him and lodged a complaint with Yerragondapalem police who sent the victim for medical examination to the Markapur government hospital.

Police have taken Karunkar Reddy into custody and are investigating. Meanwhile, in Kadiri of Anantapur district, a security guard working at a private finance institution tried to sexually assault an eight-year-old girl last night. 

The accused Jagadish was working as a security guard at the finance institutions branch at Hindupur Cross. He noticed the girl walking towards her house in the night and tried to sexually assault her. The girl, however, managed to free herself and ran to her house.

The girl’s parents immediately rushed to nab Jagadish but sensing trouble, the latter fled from the spot. 
In a similar incident in Nellore district, a 25-year-old person Hazarath allegedly made an attempt to sexually assault a minor girl. 

