5,200 litres of jaggery wash destroyed by Andhra Pradesh police in raids

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The police conducted raids across the district and destroyed 5,200 litres of fermented jaggery wash, meant for distilling country-made liquor, in two separate incidents and arrested 13 persons, while one managed to escape.

The police teams conducted simultaneous raids in Anantapur, Kadiri, Kalyandurg, Penukonda, Tadipatri, Dharmavaram and Guntakal sub-divisions. The police also destroyed 467 litres of country-made liquor, 3,107 liquor pouches and 454 liquor bottles and arrested 12 persons. SP B Satyayesubabu said that they would continue raids to curb the manufacture and sale of country-made liquor.

Meanwhile, in yet another raid, the Pamidi rural police seized 3,000 country-made liquor pouches and arrested one person. The police conducted vehicle checks at Chintalayapalli and Kundanakota and seized 3,000 liquor pouches, while they were being transported on two-wheelers.