Andhra Pradesh government to supply quality rice under PDS from April 2020

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Sunday issued orders approving the recommendations made by the Group of Ministers for the supply of quality rice in the packaged form under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

In July, the government constituted the committee consisting of ministers Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, K Kanna Babu, Cherukuvada Sri Ranganatha Raju and Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao to examine various options to improve the quality of rice including sortex, bagging material and bagging machinery and also to come up with suitable recommendations needed to improve the quality of rice in the public distribution system and to start door delivery of rice to eligible households in packaged form.

In its recommendations, the committee suggested that the civil supplies department negotiate with rice millers regarding the charges/incentives to be paid towards improving quality including sortex, reduction of discoloured/broken grains etc, finalise appropriate packaging machinery, material and recommend appropriate measures to encourage small and medium rice mills to install sortex machinery and participate in the new programme.

In its maiden meeting held in August, the GOM discussed the issues relating to supply of quality rice at the doorstep of beneficiaries in tamper-proof and weighment assured packets through village/ward volunteers and made a few recommendations that include usage of environment-friendly biodegradable packaging materials like paper and cloth should be explored for financial and operational feasibility.

It was finally agreed upon that an outturn ratio at 92.5 per cent will be fixed for reprocessing of existing custom milled rice (CMR) stocks. For every 100 kg of rice supplied by APSCSCL to the rice millers, the latter will provide 92.5 kg of rice in 5 kg, 10 kg, 15 kg and 20 kg bags.

Also, APSCSL will supply the packaging material and bear the transportation charges from buffer godowns to rice mill and from rice mill to MLS or village level stock point. The miller is allowed to retain the byproduct to cover its charges for sortex, grading, packaging, loading and unloading but they have to return the gunny bags to APSCSCL.

As a pilot project, the officials already launched the supply of quality rice in Srikakulam district in September this year. In all other districts, the distribution of quality rice will be taking place from April 2020. For the first time, the State government has developed an application like the tracking system in food delivery apps. Using it, customers can track their ration supplies through the app.

