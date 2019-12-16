Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh's SHG women to play key role in energy conservation drive

Rural Development Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said that his department has volunteered to take part in the movement as it would help every family and overall development of the State.

Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy releases poster on energy efficiency workshop to be held in Vijayawada

Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy releases poster on energy efficiency workshop to be held in Vijayawada| Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the first time in the country, the State government has decided to involve more than one crore Self Help Group (SHG) women in energy efficiency movement at the grass-root level in a phased manner.

As part of the initiative, the government will conduct a State-level women conference in Vijayawada on December 16 (Monday). Releasing the poster of the women conference, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Sunday said the government wants to introduce a new development model involving women in a big way.

"I have no doubt that women can achieve anything in any field. The involvement of women will make any initiative a big success. We believe that the involvement of SHG women in energy efficiency and economic-related activities will make Andhra Pradesh a trendsetter in the entire country," he said.

Stating that introduction of new energy efficiency measures is a must to meet the increasing energy demands and ensure energy security for sustainable economic growth, the minister said it was also important to educate consumers and spread awareness from the village level. He said that his department has volunteered to take part in the movement as it would help every family and overall development of the State.

As part of increasing women’s participation in economic activities, the State government had increased livelihood loans to SHG women from Rs 980 crore to Rs 1,780 crore under credit disbursement programme. "Start-up Village  Entrepreneurship Project had begun in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, West Godavari, Prakasam, and Chittoor to train women entrepreneurs," he explained.

Describing village volunteers and village secretaries as one step in keeping the promise to address unemployment, the minister described it as a human approach of their government. Minister for Energy Balineni Srinivasa Reddy thanked Peddireddy for his department’s initiative for energy efficiency activities.

Secretary (Energy) Srikant Nagulapalli and other officials also thanked Panchayat Raj Department. He said the State Energy Conservation Mission is contemplating entering an MoU with Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) for taking energy efficiency measures with the help SHG women.

District and State level conferences will be conducted further with the help of SERP to educate and involve SHG women.It is being contemplated to give awards and rewards to the women, who follow best energy efficiency measures in their homes and inspire others.

