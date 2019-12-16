Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu told to apologise to Chief Marshal

Government Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy lambasted at the Opposition party for unnecessarily interrupting question hour in the first five days of the winter session of the Assembly.

Screen grab of opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu during assembly session in Velagapudi on Wednesday.

Screen grab of opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu during assembly session in Velagapudi on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

VIJAYAWADA: Government Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy has urged Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu to come to the Assembly after apologising to the Chief Marshal for using unparliamentary language against him.

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, he lambasted at the Opposition party for unnecessarily interrupting question hour in the first five days of the winter session of the Assembly. He suggested to the Opposition to at least cooperate on the remaining two days.

Accusing the Opposition of making an issue of a person’s death in a queue at a vegetable market, though it was due to health issues, YSRC leader advised the TDP to refrain from making such baseless allegations.

Several issues including AP Disha Act to prevent crimes against women and girl children, PPAs, special category status to irrigation project, English Medium in schools and Rythu Bharosa were raised during question hour, but Opposition in one way or other has been disrupting the proceedings, he said.

"Why are you disrupting the Assembly proceedings while the discussions are being held on the issues raised by you (TDP)?" Srikanth Reddy questioned.

On allegations of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh using expletives during their confrontation with security staff on the Assembly premises, the Chief Whip said their behaviour has hurt the sentiments of the employees.

