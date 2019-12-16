Man attempts suicide in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district over alleged cops' inaction

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A person tried to commit suicide near the Tadepalli Police Station by pouring kerosene on himself, alleging police did not take any action regarding a complaint he lodged against a financier on Sunday.

According to Tadepalli Circle Inspector B Ankamma Rao, Padidapu Venkataramaiah, a resident of Tadepalli, alleged that a moneylender, Gopalam Sambasiva Rao lent him Rs 6 lakh but extorted Rs 23 lakh from him. His complaint said that Sambasiva Rao was demanding more money.

However, the moneylender also moved the court against Venkataramaiah, saying he lent Rs 6 lakh to him at an interest rate of three per cent in 2018. Reportedly, he returned Rs 5.10 lakh with interest and promised to pay Rs 1,000 per day to return the due Rs 90,000. Of the remaining amount, he paid Rs 56,000 back only but did not pay Rs 34,000.

Hence, Sambasiva Rao filed a case against Venkataramaiah in the court to pay the sum of Rs 1.50 lakh.

Interestingly, three others have also lodged complaints against Venkataramaiah for cheating them. "Three persons-Gandam Raghavaiah, Mahendra Kumar and Srinivasa Rao-have lodged a complaint against Venkataramaiah for collecting Rs 3 lakh from them with the promise of providing jobs but cheated them," the CI said.

According to the inspector, both Sambasiva Rao and Venkataramaiah have shops beside each other in the town and regularly engaged in monetary transaction. The police have registered two cases and are conducting inquiry.