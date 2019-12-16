Home States Andhra Pradesh

Man attempts suicide in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district over alleged cops' inaction

The man had alleged that a moneylender lent him Rs 6 lakh but extorted Rs 23 lakh from him and was demanding more money.

Published: 16th December 2019 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A person tried to commit suicide near the Tadepalli Police Station by pouring kerosene on himself, alleging police did not take any action regarding a complaint he lodged against a financier on Sunday.

According to Tadepalli Circle Inspector B Ankamma Rao, Padidapu Venkataramaiah, a resident of Tadepalli, alleged that a moneylender, Gopalam Sambasiva Rao lent him Rs 6 lakh but extorted Rs 23 lakh from him. His complaint said that Sambasiva Rao was demanding more money.

However, the moneylender also moved the court against Venkataramaiah, saying he lent Rs 6 lakh to him at an interest rate of three per cent in 2018. Reportedly, he returned Rs 5.10 lakh with interest and promised to pay Rs 1,000 per day to return the due Rs 90,000. Of the remaining amount, he paid Rs 56,000 back only but did not pay Rs 34,000.

Hence, Sambasiva Rao filed a case against Venkataramaiah in the court to pay the sum of Rs 1.50 lakh.
 Interestingly, three others have also lodged complaints against Venkataramaiah for cheating them. "Three persons-Gandam Raghavaiah, Mahendra Kumar and Srinivasa Rao-have lodged a complaint against Venkataramaiah for collecting Rs 3 lakh from them with the promise of providing jobs but cheated them," the CI said.

According to the inspector, both Sambasiva Rao and Venkataramaiah have shops beside each other in the town and regularly engaged in monetary transaction. The police have registered two cases and are conducting inquiry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tadepalli Police Station Guntur police inaction Andhra pradesh police Guntur man suicide
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EPS)
Citizenship Act: Delhi police crackdown of protesting Jamia students draws flak | PHOTOS
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp