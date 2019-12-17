Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh HC issues probe on construction of TDP office on government land

The court was hearing a PIL filed by Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy against allocation of  3.6 acres of Vagu Poramboku land for the construction of TDP’s central office.

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday issued notices to the State government and Guntur district collector to inquire about the construction of TDP central office on government land. The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy against allocation of  3.6 acres of Vagu Poramboku land for the construction of TDP’s central office. 

In his PIL, the MLA alleged that the land allocation was against norms and requested the High Court to cancel the GO 228 issued on June 22, 2017 in this regard. The land was allotted to the TDP on lease for 99 years, which is against norms, he argued. Ramakrishna Reddy pointed out that there are guidelines stipulating the nature of government lands to be alienated for government offices and private organisations. 

The guidelines stipulate that dry and waste lands should be proposed for alienation and environmentally sensitive lands such as tank beds and river beds and hillocks shall not be given. The petitioner also pointed out that though only 3.65 acres of land was allotted, the TDP, in the application for building permission, showed the extent of land as 4.35 acres.

