9 TDP MLAs suspended from Andhra Pradesh Assembly

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nine TDP members were suspended from the Assembly on Tuesday, the last day of the winter session.

During discussion on ‘Construction of Capital', TDP members rushed to the Speaker’s podium and raised slogans "we want Amaravati'". Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy intervened and asked Speaker Tammineni Sitaram to suspend them, so people can know about the corruption of Naidu government.

"They are disturbing the proceedings to prevent people from knowing the facts. We move a motion to suspend them," Jagan said. Following it, Minister for Legislative Affairs Buggana Rajendranath moved the motion seeking suspension of nine TDP MLAs.