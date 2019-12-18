Four injured in Andhra Pradesh in stampede for onions

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: A few days after a stampede-like situation took place for subsidised onions at rythu bazaars of Parvatipuram and Cheepurupalli, a similar incident occured at Parvatipuram rythu bazaar on Tuesday.

A huge mob numbering into thousands thronged the rythu bazaar’s main gate on Tuesday. When the gates opened, the mob rushed to the counter selling subsidised onions, resulting in injuries to four or five senior citizens.

It is noted lower middle class people send th elderly in their family to buy subsidised onions as they leave for wage works. With no alternative, the senior citizens stand in the queue for the onions.

Speaking to TNIE, Assistant Director Marketing Y Shyam Kumar said when the rythu bazaar officials opened the gate, people rushed to the counter and in the process some senior citizens received minor injuries.

In the absence of police personnel, the rythu bazaar officials could not control the crowd.

On coming to know about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and brought normalcy, Kumar added. He said they had sufficient stock of onions, about 300 tonnes, currently in the district. About 25 tonnes to 30 tonnes of subsidised onions are sold at rythu bazaars and marketing committees daily. Not less than 25,000 people procure the onions daily.