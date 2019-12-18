Krishna district qualifies for Andhra Pradesh CM Cup Baseball Tournament quarterfinals

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The second day of the Andhra Pradesh CM Cup Baseball Tournament 2019-20 on Tuesday witnessed eight out of the 13 districts qualify for the quarter final rounds.These eight districts include Srikakulam, Kurnool, Prakasam, Kadapa, Vizianagaram, Anantapur, East Godavari along with the host Krishna district.

While West Godavari beat East Godavari by 8-1, Kadapa beat Visakhapatnam by 12-1, Guntur beat Anantapur by 4-1 and Kurnool beat Nellore by 7-3. In the women’s knock out on day two, Kadapa won against Guntur by 5-1 and Prakasam won against West Godavari by 3-2.

The men’s matches are being played at the SRR & CVR Government Degree College, while those of the women at the IGMC Stadium.