Amaravati bandh: Farmers protest against remarks of Chief Minister Jagan in State Assembly

By Express News Service

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh State Secretariat at Velagapudi was cut off from other parts, literally, with the farmers of 29 villages of Amaravati capital area hitting the streets and blocking traffic on the roads leading to Velagapudi.

Farmers called for Amaravati bandh protesting the recent remarks of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the State Assembly hinting at Executive Capital of AP coming up at Visakhapatnam instead of Amaravati.

Business establishments and schools were shut down and farmers started relay hunger strikes in front of government offices as part of the protests called by the farmers of 29 villages.

Farmers of the 29 villages took to the streets blocking roads with tractors and other vehicles since morning. State government employees proceeding to Secretariat were stopped and their vehicles blocked.

Protestors also blocked RTC buses moving towards Secretariat and Amaravathi temple despite the deployment of a huge posse of police in the 29 villages.