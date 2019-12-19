Home States Andhra Pradesh

RTA number receives over 2K complaints in Andhra Pradesh

2,731 complaints filed in 3 months, most reported in Visakhapatnam, least in Anantapur

Published: 19th December 2019 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic jams are a bane for commuters and the recent plan to integrate various transport systems could be the ideal solution |

For representational purposes (Photo | Nagaraj Gadekal/EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Around 2,731 complaints were registered on the ‘Citizen Driven Enforcement on Road Safety Initiative’ (WhatsApp number 9542800800) brought out by the transport department until December 14 to provide opportunities for the citizens to lodge complaints pertaining to traffic violations by taking a photograph. The initiative was launched by Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah on August 28.  In the beginning, the initiative evoked a poor response from the public as only 105 complaints (till September 23) were made across the State using the platform. 

Now, of the total complaints received through the platform, a total of 1,444 were registered in Visakhapatnam, highest in the State while Anantapur has the lowest (nine complaints). The officials have served notices on 2,731 violators and imposed fines based on the violation under Section 200 of Motor Vehicle Act, 1988.

“As a result of the awareness programmes organised by the deputy transport commissioners (DTCs) in their respective districts, the public has started posting pictures of violations after they came across them on the roads. Of the complaints received, most of the violations pertain to helmet-less driving, driving while using mobiles, triple riding and number plate violations,’’ said DTC S Venkateswara Rao. 

He requested the public to take this move seriously and do the needful.  Violators can read the e-vehicle check report (VCR) created in their names and can pay the fine amount by logging on to the website https://aprtacitizen.epragathi.org/#!/appstatus. People can use the Notecam application to take photos to ensure clarity, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Traffic violations drive Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp