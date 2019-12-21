Intellectuals back Vizag capital move 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Intellectuals have unanimously resolved to support the proposal of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to make Visakhapatnam the executive capital of the State. Speaking at a meeting organised by the Intellectual Forum here on Friday, former UPSC member KS Chalam, who presided over the meeting, said north Andhra remained backward for the last several decades due to neglect of those in power.

He hopes that the executive capital will help develop the region. Former vice-chancellor of JNTU-K Allam Appa Rao said Vizag was a readymade strategic location for the capital. Large pool of talent is available in the city and has good rail, road and air transport network.

Minister for Tourism and Sports Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said he would take the opinion of intellectuals to the notice of the CM. Jagan had taken the decision for balanced development of the 13 districts. CPI leader M Pydiraju said the party always supported decentralisation of power and development.