Home States Andhra Pradesh

SCR launches BZA.COM to help staff

Elaborating the features of the app, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager P Bhaskar Reddy on Friday said BZA.

Published: 21st December 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

iPhone, Mobile apps

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The South Central Railway’s (SCR’s) Commercial Department (Vijayawada Division) has developed mobile app BZA.COM to guide and provide information to the staff of the department. Its trial version was launched by SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya on December 4 and it is now officially available on Google Play for download. 

Elaborating the features of the app, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager P Bhaskar Reddy on Friday said BZA. COM was a unique move towards digitisation and paperless working, and advised all department staff to download and avail its services. He further said BZA.COM provided details on railway manuals, circulars, and rail bulletins, rail enquiry, etc.

“At present, there are multiple web and mobile applications by the Indian Railways to access all these information. BZA.COM now provides an easy accessibility to the entire information under one platform.” 
The DCM commended efforts of Reservation Supervisor KV Subba Rao in developing the user-friendly and informative app and motivating the staff through his innovative ideas. 

Divisional Railway Manager P Srinivas lauded the efforts of Bhaskar Reddy and his staff for developing  BZA.COM and said that such applications should be developed by all the departments to encourage the process of digitisation, transparency and simplify the routine manual work.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
South Central Railway BZA.COM
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp