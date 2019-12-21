SCR launches BZA.COM to help staff

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The South Central Railway’s (SCR’s) Commercial Department (Vijayawada Division) has developed mobile app BZA.COM to guide and provide information to the staff of the department. Its trial version was launched by SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya on December 4 and it is now officially available on Google Play for download.

Elaborating the features of the app, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager P Bhaskar Reddy on Friday said BZA. COM was a unique move towards digitisation and paperless working, and advised all department staff to download and avail its services. He further said BZA.COM provided details on railway manuals, circulars, and rail bulletins, rail enquiry, etc.

“At present, there are multiple web and mobile applications by the Indian Railways to access all these information. BZA.COM now provides an easy accessibility to the entire information under one platform.”

The DCM commended efforts of Reservation Supervisor KV Subba Rao in developing the user-friendly and informative app and motivating the staff through his innovative ideas.

Divisional Railway Manager P Srinivas lauded the efforts of Bhaskar Reddy and his staff for developing BZA.COM and said that such applications should be developed by all the departments to encourage the process of digitisation, transparency and simplify the routine manual work.