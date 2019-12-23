7,184 Prakasam weavers get Rs 17.25 crore funds

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy inaugurated the YSR Netanna Nestam welfare scheme for handloom weavers at Chirala on Saturday.“Under the able leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy,the State government is working hard for the welfare of the weaver community. To fulfil our election promises, our government has introduced several welfare programmes within six months of coming to power,” he said.

In this connection, the minister said that though the former TDP government announced a special loan waiver scheme, real beneficiaries could not get any benefit. “Jagan remembered the promise he made to weaving community leaders at the time of padayatra. Now, each family possessing a handloom will get Rs 24,000. Around Rs 17.25 crore has been sanctioned and 7,184 weavers in the district are likely to benefit from the scheme,” he added.

Nethanna Nestham launched in Guntur district

Guntur: The YSR Nethanna Nestham welfare scheme was launched by Home Minister M Sucharitha at Venkateswara Vignan Mandir in the city on Saturday. As many as 1,921 handloom weaving families in the district will benefit from the scheme as they will receive financial assistance of Rs 24,000 per annum. The scheme was announced so that the handloom industry can compete with the power loom sector in the State. The minister said that the money will be directly deposited in the beneficiary’s bank account