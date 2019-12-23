Home States Andhra Pradesh

7,184 Prakasam weavers get Rs 17.25 crore funds

In this connection, the minister said that though the former TDP government announced a special loan waiver scheme, real beneficiaries could not get any benefit.

Published: 23rd December 2019 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

handloom

Image for representation (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy inaugurated the YSR Netanna Nestam welfare scheme for handloom weavers at Chirala on Saturday.“Under the able leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy,the State government is working hard for the welfare of the weaver community. To fulfil our election promises, our government has introduced several welfare programmes within six months of coming to power,” he said.

In this connection, the minister said that though the former TDP government announced a special loan waiver scheme, real beneficiaries could not get any benefit. “Jagan remembered the promise he made to weaving community leaders at the time of padayatra. Now, each family possessing a handloom will get Rs 24,000. Around Rs 17.25 crore has been sanctioned and 7,184 weavers in the district are likely to benefit from the scheme,” he added.

Nethanna Nestham launched in Guntur district
Guntur: The YSR Nethanna Nestham welfare scheme was launched by Home Minister M Sucharitha at Venkateswara Vignan Mandir in the city on Saturday.  As many as 1,921 handloom weaving families in the district will benefit from the scheme as they will receive financial assistance of Rs 24,000 per annum. The scheme was announced so that the handloom industry can compete with the power loom sector in the State. The minister said that the money will be directly deposited in the beneficiary’s bank account

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh handloom Handloom industry andhra
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally at Ramlia Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday| Shekhar Yadav
Modi talks about NRC, takes a jibe at Mamata and Congress
Anti CAA stir: UP government starts process to seize property of rioters
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp