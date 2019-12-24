Home States Andhra Pradesh

Can the principal seat of Andhra Pradesh high court be shifted...?

There is a proposal of shifting the principal seat of High Court of Andhra Pradesh from Amaravati to Kurnool and treat the same as the judicial capital. 

Published: 24th December 2019 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Recently a statement has been made in the Andhra Pradesh State Assembly that there would be three capitals in three different regions i.e.,

(1) Legislative capital at Amaravati,

(2) Executive capital at Visakhapatnam and

(3) Judicial capital at Kurnool.

There is a proposal of shifting the principal seat of High Court of Andhra Pradesh from Amaravati to Kurnool and treat the same as the judicial capital. 

The first two decisions can be taken by the executive. In order to take third decision, it is necessary to examine the legal aspects.

The State of Andhra was formed under Sec 3 (1) of the Andhra State Act, 1953. The districts comprising Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Nellore, Kurnool, Kadapa and Chittoor and Alur, Adoni and Rayadurg Taluqs of Bellary district in the State of Madras were ceased to form a part of State of Madras and were formed into a separate 
State known as State of Andhra.

Chittarvu Raghu
Advocate, High Court’s of AP & TS
chittarvu_raghu@yahoo.com

Sec 28 of the Andhra State Act, 1953 had contemplated a separate High Court for the State of Andhra from the 1st day of January 1956 referred as High Court of Andhra.

The State Reorganisation Act, 1956 was enacted by Parliament to provide for the Reorganisation of States of India.  Under Sec 3 of the State Reorganisation Act, 1956, the State of Andhra Pradesh was formed by adding certain districts to the State of Andhra from erstwhile Hyderabad. Sec 50 of the Reorganisation Act, 1956 abolished certain courts. 

The High Court at Hyderabad which was established in 1872 was abolished and High Court of Andhra Pradesh was established under Sec 65 of the State Reorganisation Act, 1956. Sec 51(1) of the State Reorganisation Act, 1956 specifies that the principal seat of the High Court for the new State shall be at such place as the President may, by notified order, appoint. 

The principal seat of High Court of Andhra Pradesh was notified at Hyderabad. Till now once the principal seat has been notified under the provisions of reorganisation Act and the same was not shifted. 
However, certain division benches were established by virtue of the power conferred under the Acts.  

The AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 came into force with effect from 02.06.2014. Sec 30(1) of the Act states that, on and from the appointed day, the High Court of Judicature at Hyderabad shall be common High Court for the State of Telangana and for the State of Andhra Pradesh till a separate High Court for the State of Andhra Pradesh is constituted under Article 214 of the Constitution r/w Sec 31 of the Act. 

Sec 31(1) of the Act contemplates that there shall be separate court for the State of Andhra Pradesh which shall be called High Court of Andhra Pradesh. Sub Section 2 contemplates that the principal seat of the High Court shall be at such place as the President may, by notified order, appoint.

 Sub Section 3 contemplates that the Judges and division courts of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh may sit at such other place or places in the State of Andhra Pradesh other than its principal seat as the Chief Justice may with the approval of the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, appoint. 

The aforesaid provisions show that once a principal seat of High Court of Andhra Pradesh is notified, the Chief Justice may appoint Division of Court at any other place with the approval of the Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

 A writ petition was filed by T Dangopal Rao before the then Common High Court praying for initiating process for the constitution of separate High Courts for the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh under Article 214 of Constitution r/w Sec 32 of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. 

The divisional bench of the then Common High Court had examined the provisions of the Reorganisation Act, 1956 and the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The divisional bench had disposed of the writ petition directing to identify and locate the site where the permanent High Court of the State of Andhra Pradesh would be constituted in the territory of Andhra Pradesh and to apprise the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court and requested the Chief Justice to take a decision in consultation with the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh regarding the choice of location of the High court. 

The matter was carried to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court was pleased to record that the judges of the High Court, who would become judges of Andhra Pradesh, are satisfied with the facilities in the said building in as much as full court of High Court has approved the proposal after inspection committee of judges submitted a report in the said behalf. 

The Supreme Court had expected that a notification to be issued by 1st January, 2019 so that two High Courts function separately. 

Pursuant to the said order of the Supreme Court a notification was issued dated 26.12.2018 notifying that the High Court of Andhra Pradesh is constituted with effect from 1st January, 2019 with the principal seat of such High Court at Amaravathi in the State of Andhra Pradesh. A reading of this notification shows that the same is issued under Sec 31(2) of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

In the light of a notification issued under Sec 31(2) of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, constituting High Court of Andhra Pradesh with the principal seat at Amaravati, the principal seat cannot be shifted unless the said notification is cancelled and a new seat is re-notified under Sec 31(2) of the Act. But a reading of Sec 31 shows that such a power is not contemplated. 

The only power that is contemplated is to establish divisional benches at other places but cannot shift the principal seat of the High Court. 

It’s a peculiar situation wherein a common High Court was initially established under Sec 30(1)(a) of the Act and the common court was bifurcated under Sec 31(1) of the Act and on such bifurcation the notification of the principal seat of High Court of Andhra Pradesh under Sub Section 2 was notified by the President of India. Though the power to cancel is not contemplated under the Act, since the Act continues to be in force, it may be argued that the President may have power to renotify the same. 

The Supreme Court in State of Maharashtra versus Narayan Sham Rao Puranik and others held that the Act is a permanent piece of legislation on the statute book and the power can be exercised when the occasion arises. But the question is whether the notification issued by the President under Sec 31(2) of the Act can be renotified or the statute continues in operation only for other aspects such as the establishment of divisional benches. 

Whether the President has such a power or not is a legal debatable issue. The other major hurdle is with regard to the approval of the report submitted by the inspection committee of judges by the full court of the then common High Court with regard to the satisfaction and therefore it would be a difficult task for the government to pursue the shifting of principal seat from Amaravati to Kurnool though it is a wise political decision. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh State Assembly Amaravati Visakhapatnam Kurnool
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp