Srikakulam man singing in passenger trains garners fan following, invited to Tollywood

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: A beggar, who earned a living by singing jaanapada (folk) songs on passenger trains plying between Palasa and Vizianagaram railway stations, has got a break to sing songs in Tollywood film Palasa 1978. Impressed by his songs, filmmakers have asked him to play the background music score for the title song and also to sing a song in the film.

Though an illiterate, he knows his music well; he can create tunes spontaneously based on the story narrated to him.

After his wife’s over death a decade ago, Bonela Asirayya, 65, a native of Valteru village of Santakaviti mandal in Srikakulam district, resorted to begging to maintain the family by singing folk songs in passenger trains.

It is 15 years since Asiriyya has been singing songs in the passenger trains between Palasa and Vizianagaram railway stations. He has a huge fan following comprising officers and businessmen.

“The way he sings the songs to the tunes of jamukula kunda (musical instrument) is impressive. I enjoy listening to his songs,” P Murali Krishna, a teacher, commuting between Srikakulam and Ichchapuram, said.

Asiriyya married off three daughters and financed his son’s B Ed education by his earning. Speaking to TNIE, he said because of poverty, he could not join school. As a child, he helped his parents in doing various wage works. “I was attracted to the folk songs my parents’ co-workers used to sing while working. I chose it as my profession.

During festivals in the rural areas, villagers used to ask me to perform in the shows,” he added. “I wake up early and board diesel multiple unit (DMU) at Srikakulam Road railway station and continue singing songs in various passenger trains daily,” he said.

“Luckily, I was given an opportunity to compose music and sing a song in Palasa 1978,” Asirayya added.