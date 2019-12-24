Withdraw stir, Botcha appeals to Amaravati ryots 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana on Monday appealed to Amaravati farmers to withdraw their agitation. The State government will fulfil all assurances given to the farmers, he added.

Addressing media persons here, the minister said the final decision on GN Rao Committee report’s recommendations will be taken by the State Cabinet meeting December 27.

Stating that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu was ‘shedding crocodile tears’, the minister asked the public not to fall in his trap again. He told the farmers in the capital region not to worry about their lands and it would develop the lands as per agreement.

He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was determined to develop the entire State. The existing temporary Legislative Assembly would be continued and Amaravati would be transformed as an educational hub, he said.

According to the Sri Bagh agreement, the Andhra Pradesh High Court would come up in Kurnool and summer sessions of the Assembly would be held at Visakhapatnam.

He said Finance Minister B Rajendranath, in the State Assembly, had exposed the shady land deals in the capital region. He questioned why Rs 10,000 crore were spent on raising temporary structures for Secretariat in Amaravati.

He said the former government had called for tenders worth Rs 30,000 crore just a few months before elections. In the Rs 1,000 crore TIDCO housing project, the government could save Rs 150 crore through reverse tendering.