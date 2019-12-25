Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's photo blackened in protest against three capitals proposal

By ANI

KRISHNA (ANDHRA PRADESH): The picture of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was blackened by unknown people here in Gottumukkala village in the district.

The gate of the village secretariat was also disfigured using paint and "save Amaravati" written on it. This came amid the protest by political parties and farmers against the government's proposal of three capitals.

The GN Rao committee constituted by the state government has recommended that the Andhra Pradesh government should have decentralised development by having three capital cities for the legislature, executive and judiciary and put the available resources to the best use taking into consideration concerns on environment and for balanced regional growth.