Jagan’s NRC ‘U-turn’ a drama for votes: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will stoop down to any level for votes, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has pointed out that after supporting the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament and issuing an NRC notification in the Assembly, the Chief Minister now said that his government was against the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“His government released a gazette notification on NRC on August 16, 2019. However, on Monday, while addressing a meeting in Kadapa, Jagan said that the NRC would not be implemented in the State,’’ Lokesh said.

Participating in a protest rally along with farmers of Amaravati on Tuesday, the TDP leader said, “I am challenging Jagan to order an inquiry into the insider trading allegations in Amaravati. Is the YSRC ready for an inquiry by a sitting High Court judge on the insider trading charges in Vizag and Vizianagaram districts?”