UTS on Mobile App workshop conducted by South Central Railway

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway conducted a one-day workshop on the use of the ‘UTS on Mobile’, a mobile application recently introduced, at Railway Institute in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

A live demonstration and practical training were imparted to the participants. Later, an interactive session was held on the various issues faced by the participants, while using the mobile application.

Speaking on the occasion, SCR Passenger Marketing Principal Chief Commercial Manager S Gagarin congratulated all the commercial staff for their contribution in enhancing the unreserved ticket sales through UTS on Mobile App.