Home States Andhra Pradesh

All nationalists are Hindus in RSS lexicon: Mohan Bhagwat

His remarks assume significance in the wake of widespread protests against CAA. 

Published: 26th December 2019 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS

By V V Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghachalak Mohan Bhagwat said on Wednesday that all those who worship jal (water), zameen  (land) and jungle of this country and wish well for Bharat Mata would be considered Hindus.

He stressed unity among all the citizens irrespective of their religious faiths.

His remarks assume significance in the wake of widespread protests against CAA. 

Addressing a public meeting here in connection with a three-day camp of key RSS functionaries, Bhagwat said irrespective of religion and culture, people who respect the country’s culture and heritage and nurture a nationalistic spirit within, would be considered Hindus. “RSS will consider 130 crore people of the country as Hindus,” he said. 

“Some say there is unity in diversity. We also believe it. But we see different shades of one Satya (eternal truth). We consider all those who follow different forms of worship as children of Bharat Mata, irrespective of their language or region,” Bhagwat declared.

RSS chief Bhagwat sees a Hindu in everyone

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said the main work of the outfit is to unite the people of the country. “We practise this daily for one hour in our shakas,” he added. On christening the RSS camp as ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Sibiram’, the RSS chief said: “Some may ask, whose victory? There are three types of victories. Tamasika, Rajasika and Satvik victories.

The first two are banned in Hindu dharma. RSS has always believed in victory through Satvik means. A Satvik person is not selfish. When faced with criticism, he may retort occasionally. But, a Satvik person will always have kindness and love in his heart and strive for the welfare of others,” he said. He added that Satvik nature was rooted deep in the soil of this country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RSS RSS CAA Mohan Bhagwat
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Hum honge kamyab: Anti-CAA Protesters sing in Bangalore
The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.
These children were buried neck-deep during solar eclipse in this Karnataka village
Gallery
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp