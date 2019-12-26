All nationalists are Hindus in RSS lexicon: Mohan Bhagwat

V V Balakrishna By

HYDERABAD: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghachalak Mohan Bhagwat said on Wednesday that all those who worship jal (water), zameen (land) and jungle of this country and wish well for Bharat Mata would be considered Hindus.

He stressed unity among all the citizens irrespective of their religious faiths.

His remarks assume significance in the wake of widespread protests against CAA.

Addressing a public meeting here in connection with a three-day camp of key RSS functionaries, Bhagwat said irrespective of religion and culture, people who respect the country’s culture and heritage and nurture a nationalistic spirit within, would be considered Hindus. “RSS will consider 130 crore people of the country as Hindus,” he said.

“Some say there is unity in diversity. We also believe it. But we see different shades of one Satya (eternal truth). We consider all those who follow different forms of worship as children of Bharat Mata, irrespective of their language or region,” Bhagwat declared.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said the main work of the outfit is to unite the people of the country. “We practise this daily for one hour in our shakas,” he added. On christening the RSS camp as ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Sibiram’, the RSS chief said: “Some may ask, whose victory? There are three types of victories. Tamasika, Rajasika and Satvik victories.

The first two are banned in Hindu dharma. RSS has always believed in victory through Satvik means. A Satvik person is not selfish. When faced with criticism, he may retort occasionally. But, a Satvik person will always have kindness and love in his heart and strive for the welfare of others,” he said. He added that Satvik nature was rooted deep in the soil of this country.