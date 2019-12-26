Jagan launches development projects worth Rs 1,329 crore 

By Express News Service

PULIVENDULA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched and inaugurated development works worth Rs 7,000 crore during the three-day visit of his home district Kadapa. Addressing a public meeting in his home constituency Pulivendula on Wednesday after launching 24 development works worth Rs 1,329 crore, Jagan said, “This is just the beginning. More development works will be taken up in the constituency in the future and detailed project reports are being readied for the purpose.”

The Chief Minister assured that piped water would be supplied to each and every household in the Assembly constituency.

“The Indira Gandhi Centre for Advanced Research on Livestock (IGCARL), which was set up more than a decade ago, has been lying in a state of neglect after the demise of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. We will develop it by setting up an agricultural, horticulture and veterinary university in IGCARL,’’ Jagan said.

Elaborating his plans for the development of Pulivendula, he said land was identified at Aravetipalli and Tenepalli villages in Muddanur mandal to construct Gandikota dam to store an additional 20 tmc of water. The expansion of Pulivendula - Bengaluru highway between Muddanur and Kodikonda would be taken up. “I will lay foundation stones for the two projects in the near future,” he said.

Thanking the people of Pulivendula for standing with him in the time of crisis, Jagan said he would strive for the development of Pulivendula with their blessings.