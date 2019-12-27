Andhra Pradesh students view solar eclipse

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Several students witness Thursday’s solar eclipse in Bapatla of Guntur district using solar filter goggles provided by Jana Vignana Vedica.

The Vedica organisers arranged solar filter goggles for the students of Patibandla Sitaramaiah High School at Lakshmipuram of Bapatla.

YSRC MP Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu participated along with the students and appreciated the Vedica for creating awareness among students regarding superstitions by explaining to them the scientific aspects of rare occasions like eclipses.

“A solar eclipse occurs when the moon obstructs the way between the sun and Earth. Students should learn more about science instead of spreading superstitions, ” the MP observed.