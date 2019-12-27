Wait till Cabinet announcement on December 27: Botcha to farmers agitating over Amaravati row

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hours after YSRC MP and party organisation affairs secretary V Vijayasai Reddy tweeted that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy declared Visakhapatnam as executive capital of the State, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has maintained that a decision on the capital issue would be taken up for discussion in the Cabinet meeting scheduled on Friday.

He further said that after the Cabinet meeting, the government would announce its plans of how the 33,000 acres procured for Amaravati would be used. Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Botcha said, “The issue would be discussed in the Cabinet on Friday. The GN Rao Committee report would be discussed and if the committee’s recommendations are approved, we will plan accordingly. Wait till the Cabinet meeting is over. We will clearly and transparently divulge our plans.”

To a query on how the government plans to use the 33,000 acres of land procured from farmers, the minister said, “Wait till the Cabinet meeting concludes.”The minister, when asked if the government has chalked out a plan for the relocation of Secretariat, replied, “We are in no hurry as we are not involved in scams like cash-for-vote (referring to Naidu). We will plan as per the Cabinet’s decision.”

Earlier in the day, Vijayasai gave a call on Twitter to his partymen to make elaborate arrangements to welcome CM Jagan, who is scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Botcha further appealed to Amaravati farmers not to fall in the trap of ‘chamaeleon’ Chandrababu Naidu.

“There is no need to have any apprehensions. Unlike Chandrababu Naidu, we will not mislead people with graphics,” he maintained.

He slammed the earlier TDP government for misleading the entire State with graphics. “The Naidu government borrowed Rs 1.9 lakh crore in the last five years and spent Rs 5,458 crore on Amaravati. Of that, Rs 1,500 crore was given by the Centre. This shows their commitment.

We will develop a capital as per our financial limitations. We have already announced in the recent Assembly session that we will take forward the projects which are in an advanced stage of execution,” the minister asserted.