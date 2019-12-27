YSRC will pay the price: TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Condemning the house arrest of Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani, MLC Buddha Venkanna and others, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has vented his ire at the ‘dictatorial’ attitude of the YSRC government. “Obstructing people’s representatives from attending the meeting called by Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi Joint Action Committee at Dharna Chowk is undemocratic. By deploying thousands of police personnel, the government is frightening the people of 29 villages,’’ he alleged.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Naidu said the Jagan made the capital, which was functioning smoothly for the past five years, controversial as he wanted to gain political mileage by instigating conflicts between people of different regions.

“They are suppressing the liberty to express views. The YSRC government should be ready to pay the price for its unilateral approach, dictatorial policies and suppression acts,” he cautioned.