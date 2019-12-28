BJP leaders take out rally in support of Citizenship Act in Tirupati, target Congress 

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Hundreds of people, including the leaders and activists of BJP took part in the Jana Jagarana Rally organised in support of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) here on Friday. The rally which started at SV Arts College concluded at Naalugu Kalla Mandapam.

The participants raised slogans in support of CAA and carried placards with slogans such as ‘We support CAA’, ‘India supports CAA’, ‘CAA a punishment to intruders and traitors’ and ‘CAA protects refugees’. The participants also carried a 500-meter-long national flag.

Addressing the rally, BJP national vice-president and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan flayed Congress leaders for misleading people on CAA.

In an indirect reference to AICC president Sonia Gandhi, who was born in Italy and acquired Indian citizenship, he said that it is surprising to hear that Sonia Gandhi, who is supposed to support the CAA, has been opposing it.