Develop skills as per latest trends: Former Union minister Suresh Prabhu

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Former Union minister Suresh Prabhu laid the foundation stone of Seva Bharati’s Kousalam Skill Development Centre in the city on Saturday.Speaking on the occasion, he requested the youth to develop their skills according to latest trends in order to grab good opportunities in today’s competitive world. “The youngsters should not depend on the government for all things. The youth should become entrepreneurs, industrialists, traders, businessmen and other professionals by honing and upgrading their skills. Skill development centres will provide better opportunities for students to take up professional courses so that they can secure higher positions in the society,” he said.

He mentioned that recently, more than one lakh beneficiaries completed nursing training at the skill development centre in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra.“Students should identify which courses would be beneficial for them and then proceed accordingly. A country’s development is decided not only by number of buildings but also via human empowerment. The soldiers protect the country as it is their aim to work for the development of society.”Seva Bharati president Dr KSN Chary said they are providing food to 500 attendants of patients in Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) everyday.

“Drinking water is being supplied through two tankers in 24 areas of the city. Two mobile medical vans have also been procured for supplying medicines. We are providing job opportunities to over 1,000 youth through our centre,” he added. RSS State pracharak Bharat Kumar said that they are planning to start skill development centres in every district .