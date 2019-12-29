Visakha Utsav gets off to a colourful start

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Earlier, Jagan was accorded a tumultuous welcome on his arrival at the airport and people formed a human chain along the highway to greet him.

People form a human chain and shower flowers on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s convoy in Visakhapatnam on Saturday during the inauguration of two-day Visakha Utsav.

People form a human chain and shower flowers on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's convoy in Visakhapatnam on Saturday during the inauguration of two-day Visakha Utsav.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Amid much fanfare, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the two-day Visakha Utsav at RK Beach here on Saturday. It was a sea of humanity at RK Beach as thousands of people thronged the main venue to witness the inaugural of Visakha Utsav.When Jagan arrived at the venue, boisterous crowd greeted him lustily. He responded to the crowd with ‘Namaste’. There was a brief audio visual presentation on the history and development of Visakhapatnam and  Praja Sankalpa Yatra of the YSRC chief on the occasion. Later, the Chief Minister formally declared the Utsav open, which was a followed by a 15-minute breathtaking laser show and display of fireworks. Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao felicitated Jagan on the occasion. 

Earlier, Jagan was accorded a tumultuous welcome on his arrival at the airport and people formed a human chain along the highway to greet him. This is the first visit of Jagan to Vizag after the GN Committee submitted its report recommending setting up of the executive capital in Visakhapatnam. The Chief Minister launched development works worth Rs 1,285 crore in the city.

First, the Chief Minister proceeded to Kailasagiri where he laid the foundation stone for works worth Rs 380 crore to be taken up by  the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA). 
The works include Rs 56.55 crore Kailasagiri  redevelopment project, Natural History Park and Museum to be set up in 15 acres at Kapuluppada at a cost of Rs 88 crore, integrated  museum at beach front with Rs 40 crore and a planetarium to be set up atop Kailasagiri with Rs 37 crore.From Kailasagiri, he drove down to the YSR Central Park where he laid the foundation stone for the Rs 80 crore multi-level parking facility at Siripuram, three master plan roads worth Rs 22.43 crore, PCPIR roads with Rs 42.34 crore and a commercial complex. 

CM lays foundation for Rs 905 cr GVMC works

The Chief  Minister also laid the foundation stone for Rs 905 crore works to be taken up by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). The works include development of basic infrastructuresuch as roads, stadium, drains, parks and biomining with Rs 433 crore, facilities in schools with Rs 52 crore under Nadu Nedu, beach redevelopment with Rs 109 crore, renovation of Mudasarlova Park with Rs 9.5 crore, Smart City works with Rs 145 crore and drinking water pipeline project with Rs 157 crore under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation.

The Chief Minister witnessed patriotic songs show at the musical fountain and also a short film on various development projects. VMRDA  and GVMC Commissioners Koteswara Rao and Srijana explained to him about the projects. VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao felicitated Jagan.

Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana and Kurasala Kanna Babu, MPs V Vijayasai Reddy, MVV Satyanarayana and BV Satyavathi, MLAs G Amarnath, Golla Babu Rao, Tippala Nagireddy and Karanam Dharmasree, District Collector Vinay Chand and Tourism  Development Corporation MD Praveen Kumar were present.

