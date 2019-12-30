Centre against three-capital proposal, will step in as and when needed: Sujana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the BJP will not remain a mute spectator if the YSRC government “unilaterally and undemocratically” goes ahead with its proposal to relocate the capital, MP YS Chowdary (Sujana Chowdary) cautioned that the State may face a financial emergency as it may be liable to pay Rs 1.5-2 lakh crore towards damages if the stakeholders — farmers, infrastructure agencies and investors — take legal recourse. He claimed that even the Centre was against the Jagan government’s three-capital idea and that it will step in as and when required.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, the Rajya Sabha MP, who shifted loyalties from the TDP to BJP in June this year, slammed the government for ‘unceremoniously’ proposing to relocate the capital. He recalled that the YSRC chief himself welcomed the capital development in Amaravati when he was the Opposition Leader.

“When the announcement was made, Jagan and his party MLAs had no issues and supported the move. While doing so, Jagan said that a capital shouldn’t be a reason for regional conflicts. But, as the CM, he is doing exactly the opposite. If the capital is relocated without any reason at this juncture, it may cost the exchequer Rs 1.5-2 lakh crore towards damages. Under the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, farmers would have to be given `80,000 to `90,000 crore as compensation, and if the infrastructure contracts and Amaravati bonds are recalled, it will amount to default. It is not contingent liability, it is a confirmed liability,” he cautioned.

To a query if the Centre is also of the same view as the State BJP unit, the former union minister said, “The Centre won’t keep mum if the YSRC government moves the capital. I am saying this only after discussing it with the Centre. What powers the Centre has in this regard will be shown as and when required. Not even an inch of the capital can be moved.”

He said the State doesn’t have the flexibility to relocate its capital at this stage and begin development from scratch. “Nobody is opposing the proposal to have a High Court in Kurnool. But, there is a way of doing it. After five years, the State doesn’t have the resources or time to restart everything. If we don’t stop this undemocratic move, we will become a Banana Republic. Already, the investments are affected due to some of the decisions of the government,” he added.