Home States Andhra Pradesh

Centre against three-capital proposal, will step in as and when needed: Sujana

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, the Rajya Sabha MP, who shifted loyalties from the TDP to BJP in June this year, slammed the government for ‘unceremoniously’ proposing to relocate the capital.

Published: 30th December 2019 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers give a representation to BJP Rajya Sabha member Sujana Chowdary when he met agitating Amaravati villagers at Uddandarayunipalem on Sunday I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the BJP will not remain a mute spectator if the YSRC government “unilaterally and undemocratically” goes ahead with its proposal to relocate the capital, MP YS Chowdary (Sujana Chowdary) cautioned that the State may face a financial emergency as it may be liable to pay Rs 1.5-2 lakh crore towards damages if the stakeholders — farmers, infrastructure agencies and investors — take legal recourse. He claimed that even the Centre was against the Jagan government’s three-capital idea and that it will step in as and when required.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, the Rajya Sabha MP, who shifted loyalties from the TDP to BJP in June this year, slammed the government for ‘unceremoniously’ proposing to relocate the capital. He recalled that the YSRC chief himself welcomed the capital development in Amaravati when he was the Opposition Leader.

“When the announcement was made, Jagan and his party MLAs had no issues and supported the move. While doing so, Jagan said that a capital shouldn’t be a reason for regional conflicts. But, as the CM, he is doing exactly the opposite. If the capital is relocated without any reason at this juncture, it may cost the exchequer Rs 1.5-2 lakh crore towards damages. Under the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, farmers would have to be given `80,000 to `90,000 crore as compensation, and if the infrastructure contracts and Amaravati bonds are recalled, it will amount to default. It is not contingent liability, it is a confirmed liability,” he cautioned.

To a query if the Centre is also of the same view as the State BJP unit, the former union minister said, “The Centre won’t keep mum if the YSRC government moves the capital. I am saying this only after discussing it with the Centre. What powers the Centre has in this regard will be shown as and when required. Not even an inch of the capital can be moved.”

He said the State doesn’t have the flexibility to relocate its capital at this stage and begin development from scratch. “Nobody is opposing the proposal to have a High Court in Kurnool. But, there is a way of doing it. After five years, the State doesn’t have the resources or time to restart everything. If we don’t stop this undemocratic move, we will become a Banana Republic. Already, the investments are affected due to some of the decisions of the government,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YSRC Sujana Chowdar Three Capitals Andhra
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Fog: Visibility almost zero in some parts
People gathered to cast their vote at government High school in Myleripalayam during the local body election at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
TN Local Body Polls: Voter turnout 25.81% at 11am
Gallery
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp