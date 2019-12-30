Man commits suicide over call money harassment in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging call money harassment, a 35-year-old businessman committed suicide by jumping into River Krishna from Buckingham Canal in Tadepalli town on Sunday afternoon.

Before committing suicide, the deceased Prem Kumar shot three selfie videos, accusing four moneylenders of pressurising him for repayment though he had cleared the debt and paid in excess as interest. He also alleged that Patamata police failed to take act on his complaint.

In the three videos, Prem alleged that moneylenders Ranga Rao, Kola Kiran Kumar, Kola Rambabu and Thupakula Mahesh threatened of killing him and creating troubles for his family lest he fails to pay the amount demanded by them.

On December 25, Ranga Rao along with his henchmen attacked him for filing a case against him in Patamata police station. “Around 10 am on December 25, Ranga Rao called me over the phone and threatened me of killing. After a few hours, he and his henchmen came to my shop and attacked me,” Prem Kumar alleged.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the Patamata police, he claimed they remained mute spectators when the four money lenders abused him because of his caste. “The four accused influenced the police by bribing them. Unable to bear their pressure, I have decided to end my life,” Prem Kumar rued in the video.

According to family members, Prem Kumar took Rs 6 lakh as loan from Kasula Ranga Rao at an interest rate of Rs 10 per Rs100 taken as loan and reportedly repaid more than Rs 15 lakh, including interest.

Despite clearing his debts, Ranga Rao allegedly harrassed Prem by threatening that he would file cheque bounce cases as the victim did not register his house on his name.

Prem’s wife alleged that Ranga Rao demanded another `2 lakh for handing over the original land documents, cheques and promissory notes to the victim. Another moneylender Kola Kiran Kumar gave `1 lakh to Prem Kumar.

“My husband went missing on Sunday morning and I received a phone call from Tadepalli police that his motorcycle was found near Buckingham Canal in Tadepalli town. The police should investigate the case in an impartial and transparent manner,” she demanded.

When contacted, the Patamata police said Prem Kumar approached the police by filing a petition in Spandana and the case was under investigation.

“We counselled both the parties. When Prem Kumar failed to produce proofs regarding repayment of debts, we sent the petition to Pre-Litigation Cell (PLC) to solve the case. In a haste, the victim resorted to the extreme step,” said Patamata Circle Inspector R Suresh Reddy.

Meanwhile, two State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been selected to fish out the victim’s body from the river.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000