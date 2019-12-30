Home States Andhra Pradesh

Surya Lanka beach festival on January 11, 12

The deputy speaker appreciated the Collector for successfully making arrangements during Kartika Masam when lakhs took a holy dip at Surya Lanka.

Published: 30th December 2019 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 10:18 AM

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Assembly Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati said the officials concerned should make necessary arrangements for conducting beach festival on January 11 and 12.

He participated in the preliminary meeting pertaining to the arrangements for the festival at Surya Lanka beach along with Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar and other officials at Bapatla on Sunday. He requested the officers to coordinate with each other to make the festival a success. The deputy speaker appreciated the Collector for successfully making arrangements during Kartika Masam when lakhs took a holy dip at Surya Lanka.

He urged the officials to make arrangements for uninterrupted drinking water, power supply and sanitation. “People from Telangana are coming in droves in recent years. So arrangements should be made accordingly.”

