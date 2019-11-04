Pawan yet to mature as politician: YSRC MLC Janga Krishna Murthy

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC MLC Janga Krishna Murthy has said Pawan Kalyan is yet to become a full -fledged political leader. Speaking to reporters, the MLC said Pawan Kalyan was still behaving like an actor.

He said Pawan criticised Jagan Mohan Reddy while the latter was in the Opposition and now in power. This exposed the tacit understanding between Pawan and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu.

Janga said sand was not available due to heavy rains and floods in almost all rivers in the State. In these circumstances, it is not fair to blame the government for sand scarcity, he noted.