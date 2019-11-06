17,000 to appear for APRCET across State

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test (APRCET) for 2019-20 will be conducted by Andhra University (AU) on behalf of the State government from November 8 to 11. Through this test, candidates wil be admitted for PhD and MPhil programmes for both full time and part time in 14 universities of the State.

Addressing mediapersons in Vizag on Tuesday, vice chancellor PVGD Prasada Reddy said a total of 16,885 candidates registered for the test to be conducted in 10 cities such as Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Vijayawada, Guntur, Nellore, Anantapur, Kurnool, Kadapa, Tirupati and Hyderabad. The examination will also be conducted online in 14 centres, he added. The test will be conducted in 70 subjects. The candidates were also directed to check the details printed on the hall ticket for name, date of birth, gender and category.

In case of any discrepancy, they can communicate to the test centre in-charge for corrections, Reddy said. “The examination will be held in two sessions—from 8.30 am to 9.30 am and 1.30 pm to 2.30 pm. The candidates will also be permitted to appear for the examination only after their credentials are verified by the officials of the exam centre,” he added. The preliminary key will be uploaded on the website on November 13. Any objections will be allowed up to November 15 noon. For more details, one can dial 0891-2730148/ 2730147 or visit website: www.andhrauniversity.edu/www.sche.ap.gov.in/rcet.