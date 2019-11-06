IMD: Light to moderate rain for next 24 hrs

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Light to moderate rains and thundershowers in the districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema region are likely for the next two days, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast.

According to IMD, a well marked low pressure area over North Andaman sea moved west-northwestwards has concentrated into a depression. It lay centered about 920 km south-­southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 1000 km south-southeast of Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and 990 km south­-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh).

It is very likely to intensify into a deep depression during the next 12 hours and turn into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours. During its movement, there will be light to moderate rains at isolated areas over coastal AP and Rayalaseema, IMD said.